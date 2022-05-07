Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Insider Justin Osborne Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ – Get Rating) insider Justin Osborne bought 250,000 shares of Matador Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,750.00 ($41,373.24).
Matador Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cape Ray gold project and the Hermitage project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia.
