Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $115.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Match Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

