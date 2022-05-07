Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

