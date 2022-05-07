Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 192.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 92,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,317. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.