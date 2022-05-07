Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE MMS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.46. 693,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

