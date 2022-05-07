Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $8.24 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $31,569,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 64.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

