McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 5,892 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average of $251.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

