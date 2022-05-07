McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson updated its FY22 guidance to $22.90 to $23.60 EPS.

MCK traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.10. McKesson has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $335.60.

Get McKesson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.