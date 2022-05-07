McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90 to $23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.90.

McKesson stock traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.10. McKesson has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.57.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.