MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,572,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

