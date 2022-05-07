MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,572,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

