MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,300. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

