MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Critical Survey

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MedX has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MedX and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 0 3 23 0 2.88

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $188.12, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedX and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $8.52 billion 4.00 $965.46 million $3.49 34.67

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06%

Summary

Global Payments beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

