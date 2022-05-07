Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Financial Contrast

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos 5.31% 14.89% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 Century Casinos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 83.56%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Century Casinos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.79 -$265.39 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $388.51 million 0.79 $20.62 million $0.66 15.73

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

