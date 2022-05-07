Meta Materials (MMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Meta Materials to post earnings of -0.03 per share for the quarter.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.80 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 1,381.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Meta Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of 1.15 and a 52 week high of 21.76.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Materials by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 244.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 486,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 357,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 309,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

