MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.40%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

MET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,402,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,652,000 after buying an additional 617,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,406,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,835 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

