Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

NYSE:MTD traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,315.90. 229,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,347.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,458.87. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.