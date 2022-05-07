Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q2 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,315.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,225.56 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,458.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

