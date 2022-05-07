Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.98. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

MTD traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,315.90. 229,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,076. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,458.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

