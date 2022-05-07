MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,552. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 869.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.