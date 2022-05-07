M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider John W. Foley Sells 23,820 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £51,213 ($63,976.26).

M&G stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.61) on Friday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 562.50%.

MNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.71) to GBX 226 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.88 ($3.07).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

