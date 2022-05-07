MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 67,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

