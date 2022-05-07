MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 67,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
