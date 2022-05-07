MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.48 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

