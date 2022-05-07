MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 2,848,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 556,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,526 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

