Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,214. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

