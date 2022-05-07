Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 31.92%.

Shares of MIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

