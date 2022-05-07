MKM Partners Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $32.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

LYFT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

