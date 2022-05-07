Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,642.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

