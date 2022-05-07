Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.40. 7,013,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40. Moderna has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,642.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 434.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,460 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

