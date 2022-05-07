ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

