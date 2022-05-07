Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $308.11 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

