Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Cut to €58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moncler from €68.00 ($71.58) to €68.50 ($72.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$46.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. Moncler has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.