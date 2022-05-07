Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Cut to €67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €68.50 ($72.11) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of MONRF remained flat at $$46.68 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. Moncler has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

