Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,072 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,072 ($25.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,057.50.

MONDY stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 7,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

