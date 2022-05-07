Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 49.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

