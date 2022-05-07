Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,007 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total value of $2,324,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,191,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $246.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $229.33 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

