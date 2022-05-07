Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $206.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.