MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MP traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.69. 4,170,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.38.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

