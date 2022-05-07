MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser Sells 2,440 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSM opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 289,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.