MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head to Head Survey

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 3 4 0 2.57

MSCI has a consensus price target of $558.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.10 -$1.78 million ($0.08) -14.12 MSCI $2.04 billion 16.13 $725.98 million $9.12 44.47

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -0.70% 4.99% 2.10% MSCI 35.65% -205.88% 17.29%

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery and drug, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Â- Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

