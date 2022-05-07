Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

