Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

MUSA stock opened at $236.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

