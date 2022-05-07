Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $236.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

