Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Myers Industries stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 243,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,814. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Myers Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

