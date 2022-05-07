Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 654,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

