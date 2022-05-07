Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will announce $617.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

NBR opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $207.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

