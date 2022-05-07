Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Natera stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

