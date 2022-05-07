National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

NFG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. 607,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,849. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

