National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 956,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,553. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.