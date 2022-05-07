Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $285,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $920,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

